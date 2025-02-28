Drugged under the influence
Man accuses Diddy of sexual abuse
The US rapper and music producer Sean Combs, known as P. Diddy, was arrested in New York City on September 16, 2024. He is accused of human trafficking, extortion and organized crime. Now new allegations have been added. A man claims that he was drugged and sexually abused by Diddy.
The incident is said to have taken place in 2012 at the Intercontinental in New York, reports TMZ. The man is said to have worked as an escort (An escort is a person who offers escort services for a fee. These can be of a social, business or sexual nature) and had been hired for a "freak-off" party with Diddy and a female companion.
During the course of the evening, which had started out "friendly", he had been drugged and forced to perform "humiliating sexual acts".
Narcotics in water bottle
The man, whose identity has not yet been released, suspects that he was drugged with a substance in a bottle of water.
He had increasingly lost control of himself. Diddy had forced him to orally satisfy a woman for hours and perform sexual acts on her. When he initially refused, Diddy threatened him with violence.
Lawyers: "Never exploited a person"
As usual, his lawyers vehemently deny the allegations. Their client has never sexually assaulted or exploited anyone. Diddy believes in the "truth-finding process in court" and is convinced that he will be able to refute all allegations.
He must appear before his judges on May 5, 2025. Until then, he will remain in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
