Tires of 12 cars flat: woman almost crashed

"Your gas guzzler is deadly"

The tires of twelve cars - four in Felix-Dahn-Straße, five in Peter-Jordan-Straße and three in Hartäckerstraße - were deflated and a flyer was left behind the windscreen wiper. "Your gas guzzler is deadly," it reads. And further: "We have let the air out of one or more of your tires." While the group probably not only wanted to spread their ideas by leaving the leaflets, but also to avoid dangerous incidents, there were still near-accidents of this kind.