To design or not to design
Kia EV4: Boldly electric in the Golf class
Kia is adding an electric alternative to the compact Ceed. Or rather: two. The design line that works so well with the brand's SUVs could polarize the sedans.
The Koreans are further expanding their range of electric cars. From the fall, the EV4 will be available as a four-door saloon and hatchback model in the high-volume compact class. The aim is to provide customers with alternatives to the widespread electric crossover and SUV models.
The EV4 is powered by a 150 kW/204 hp electric motor via the front wheels. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h should be possible in 7.4 seconds at best.
Customers can choose between two battery variants. A 58.3-kilowatt-hour battery marks the entry level. The larger battery has a capacity of 81.4 kilowatt hours and should be good for a range of up to 630 kilometers according to the WLTP. A very good value in this segment.
400 volts, 40,000 euros
Even if Kia uses 400 volts instead of 800 volts for cost reasons, the larger battery should still be able to be charged from ten to 80 percent in 31 minutes under optimal conditions. As homologation is still pending, the technical values may still change slightly - but the announced entry-level price of less than 40,000 euros is already an announcement.
The saloon is 4.73 meters long, 1.86 meters wide and 1.48 meters high. Its wheelbase is 2.82 meters and the trunk has a capacity of 490 liters. The hatchback version is slightly shorter at 4.43 meters and 5 millimeters higher.
Kia has announced numerous convenience and connectivity functions for a contemporary driving experience. For example, a digital car key enables access via smartphone or smartwatch. The latest generation of the Kia infotainment system has been implemented and comes with a panoramic display with infotainment touchscreen.
The EV4 is positioned above the EV3 compact crossover, but below the EV6 crossover in terms of price. Its competitors include the VW ID.3 and Opel Astra Electric.
