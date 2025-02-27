Signa trustee fails with lawsuit

Accusation of the "straw woman"

In its arrest warrant against René Benko, the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) had stated that "the foundation structure only exists as a sham and primarily serves to continue to prevent the authorities, trustees and creditors from gaining access to the assets that still exist and are in fact attributable to Benko. And yet to grant him - via his mother as a straw woman - considerable financial benefits, benefits in money's worth and a de facto possibility of access."