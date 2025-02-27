Two athletes injured
Snowboard slips away: Briton hits man with helmet
Wild scenes unfolded in St. Anton am Arlberg on Wednesday evening when a British man (26) slipped off his snowboard and hit and injured a Swede (19). The 26-year-old then went to the Swede's companion and hit him on the head with his helmet.
The scuffle was triggered by the 26-year-old's snowboard at around 9pm on Wednesday. For unknown reasons, it slid from a bar across the ski slope and hit a 19-year-old Swede. The latter suffered serious injuries.
While the mountain rescue team were treating the man, the 26-year-old came to the scene of the accident and attacked the man's companion, a 21-year-old Swede. He hit him on the head with his ski helmet. The latter also suffered serious injuries.
Two injured and one report to the police
Members of the mountain rescue team were able to prevent the man from further assaults until the police arrived. The two Swedes were taken to hospital. The British man was released.
This was the second brawl of the day. At the same time, up to 15 people were hitting each other with skis and snowboards. Two men were injured. One suspect was stopped by the police.
