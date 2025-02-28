Salzburg reserved hotel rooms in Villach

Stress in the VSV office

Klagenfurt will kick off with a home game - for VSV, there is more to think about with the away game in the season opener. Because the first match is only around 40 hours (!) after the pick. "We've discussed with the coach and team that we'll probably make a day trip directly to the game on Sunday," says managing director Martin Winkler. Especially as the distances to Salzburg, Bolzano and Linz are similar, and Klagenfurt would be even closer. There's more work to do for the first home game: "The season ticket renewal only runs over the weekend, when our office is in full swing - because we also call customers as a service."