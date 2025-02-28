Before the ICE League pick
Salzburg reserved hotel rooms in Villach
On Friday, the KAC and VSV finally know their opponents for the quarter-finals - and around 40 hours later, the action starts on Sunday. While Klagenfurt (Herburger has extended his contract!) will only finally decide on their opponent on the day of the "pick", Villach is in Salzburg's sights. The Bulls have reportedly pre-booked rooms at the Warmbaderhof. .
The wait is over in the late hours of Friday! In the ICE League, after the decisive game in the pre-play-off between Fehervar and Vienna, the "pick" for the quarter-finals can be seen live on "PULS24". The KAC gets to choose its opponent first, then Salzburg and then Bolzano - Linz has to take what's left.
From and Preiml in training
The Red Jackets will have their final meeting on Friday after training to decide who they want to pick. It also depends on whether Vienna or Fehervar make it. Pustertal or VSV are also on the table. "No matter what we decide, we have a plan," says coach Kirk Furey. Encouragingly, both From and Preiml trained fully yesterday. In addition, Raphael Herburger extended his contract by one season. By the deadline, 96.4 percent of subscriptions had been extended. On Saturday, 1000 tickets will go on sale.
Stress in the VSV office
Klagenfurt will kick off with a home game - for VSV, there is more to think about with the away game in the season opener. Because the first match is only around 40 hours (!) after the pick. "We've discussed with the coach and team that we'll probably make a day trip directly to the game on Sunday," says managing director Martin Winkler. Especially as the distances to Salzburg, Bolzano and Linz are similar, and Klagenfurt would be even closer. There's more work to do for the first home game: "The season ticket renewal only runs over the weekend, when our office is in full swing - because we also call customers as a service."
Salzburg as a candidate
Salzburg seems to be a hot candidate as an opponent - it is reported that the Bulls have already pre-booked rooms at the Warmbaderhof in Villach for next week. "We're prepared for all scenarios - of course we're looking forward to the pick," said coach Tray Tuomie. The quarter-final opponents will be chosen live on TV after all and not on the ICE League's Youtoube channel as planned. It will start on "PULS24" soon after the end of the game between Szekesfehervar and Vienna.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
