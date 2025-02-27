Farmer on trial for Nazi devotional objects

Nazi reactivation

After serving the prison sentence imposed for this, the Innviertel native was immediately remanded in custody again in October 2024 on the current charges. In addition to the black sun, which is even said to be visible in Google Maps satellite images, he had also sent a large number of images and videos with National Socialist content to others via WhatsApp. During the last raid, two bills of counterfeit money were also found, for which the man from Innviertel was charged with a further count.