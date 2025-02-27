Also possessed counterfeit money
Farmer on trial for Nazi devotional objects
He is no stranger to the dock: the man from the Innviertel region has ten (!) previous convictions on his record, and on Thursday he will once again stand trial at the regional court in Ried on charges of agitation. He had hoarded Nazi devotional objects for a "museum", and counterfeit money also turned up during a raid.
Not exactly a "basement Nazi": 59-year-old Eggelsberger had paved the forbidden Nazi symbol "Black Sun" in his driveway - with a diameter of four meters. But it was not only because of the symbol, which is popular among neo-Nazis, that the farmer found himself in front of a jury in Ried provincial court.
Weapons and devotional objects
During a house search, officers seized countless Nazi devotional objects, including daggers, pins with swastikas, two busts of Adolf Hitler, "Hitler wine" and "Hitler grappa", Nazi uniform jackets and Reich eagles as well as automatic and signal weapons, explosive devices with Reich eagles and swastikas and boxes full of signal cartridges from the Nazi era. He allegedly wanted to proudly display these items in an "NS museum" in Zwettl (Lower Austria).
Drugs also trafficked
The 59-year-old is also no stranger to the world of old-fashioned ideas: the last court conviction to date was on November 9, 2023 for preparing to deal narcotics. Cocaine was seized during a house search. He is also alleged to have run brothels, which he denied in court.
Nazi reactivation
After serving the prison sentence imposed for this, the Innviertel native was immediately remanded in custody again in October 2024 on the current charges. In addition to the black sun, which is even said to be visible in Google Maps satellite images, he had also sent a large number of images and videos with National Socialist content to others via WhatsApp. During the last raid, two bills of counterfeit money were also found, for which the man from Innviertel was charged with a further count.
Countless weapons and drugs
The indictment is based on evidence from numerous house searches in the rocker scene in June 2023, when the 59-year-old was also arrested because hundreds of weapons and drugs had been found both in his house and at his parents' property. He had already been sentenced to two years for the narcotics, and now there will probably be more to come.
He remained silent
The defendant himself hardly said anything during the trial, only saying that he was not part of the neo-Nazi scene and also denied his proximity to the red-light district. According to his lawyer, however, his father, who is now deceased, bears a large part of the blame - for example, a photo is said to prove that he paved over the black sun while the accused stood next to it.
A verdict is expected this afternoon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
