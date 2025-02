Pizzeria goes bankrupt again after failed restructuring

The popular pizzeria "Riva" on Linz's main square had to file for bankruptcy back in 2023 - according to the owner, the pandemic brought the restaurant to its knees. Cycling and boat tourists, who had always been an important source of income for the restaurant, almost completely disappeared in 2020 and 2021. The consequences: a massive slump in sales, which caused the restaurant to falter economically. In the end, the restaurant had liabilities of around 500,000 euros, 23 creditors and six employees were affected.