LIVE from 5pm: Rapid host SCR Altach!

The aim is to end a negative streak that has left its mark in Hütteldorf: Rapid are still without points at 2025, with just one win in nine league games since the end of October. This was masked by the successful European Cup campaign in the fall. According to Klauß, the situation at the club is "relatively calm" and not everything is being scrutinized right now. "We are basically a good team. We are convinced of the quality of the players, we are convinced of the way we play soccer because we have delivered many good games and good results in the same constellation this season."