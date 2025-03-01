Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5pm: Rapid host SCR Altach!
20th round in Austria's Bundesliga: SK Rapid welcomes SCR Altach. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
SK Rapid have stumbled badly on the home straight in the basic round of the Bundesliga. After three defeats, a win is needed today at home against Altach. "We absolutely need a sense of achievement," said sporting director Markus Katzer. Coach Robert Klauß also explained how to achieve this. "Think less, don't try to make it too nice, but act more freely," is the motto.
The aim is to end a negative streak that has left its mark in Hütteldorf: Rapid are still without points at 2025, with just one win in nine league games since the end of October. This was masked by the successful European Cup campaign in the fall. According to Klauß, the situation at the club is "relatively calm" and not everything is being scrutinized right now. "We are basically a good team. We are convinced of the quality of the players, we are convinced of the way we play soccer because we have delivered many good games and good results in the same constellation this season."
"It's not much about tactics"
However, the 40-year-old German "put his finger in the wound" and voiced his criticism objectively. "In the short term, we have to make sure we score points and change the things that get us points." Individual error analysis and the right psychological input should help. "It's not so much about tactics, but always about small adaptations. The attitude we take into the game will be much more important. Of course, I also had talks this week where I formulated expectations for the players, what is required now and what I want to see from them."
Klauß described Vorarlberg as a team with a slightly different approach. "Many teams play extremely deep and compact. Altach are a team that defend forwards and want to create a lot of stress. We have to be able to deal with that."
"It won't depend on us playing our best game, but on us showing a lot of will and passion," said the Rapid coach, who can once again count on Niklas Hedl, Mamadou Sangare and Dion Beljo, who have been suspended recently. New signing Andrija Radulovic, who scored as a substitute against LASK, also made a good impression. "It's good that we have another player who can score goals."
Altach want to take advantage of Rapid's "uncertainty"
League bottom club Altach, on the other hand, want to prolong the Rapid crisis. "We want to be cheeky, bold and want to take advantage of their uncertainty so that we can make it even bigger," said coach Fabio Ingolitsch, who spoke of a "highlight game". "In terms of atmosphere, an away game at Rapid is the best Austrian soccer has to offer. You don't need any extra motivation."
Mike Bähre will be missing for the away match due to a yellow card suspension. However, goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic, who was absent against Hartberg due to lumbago, could be fit again. "He's on a very good path. At the moment, we are all very confident that he will be able to play in goal," said Ingolitsch. The Rheindörfler have picked up four points from their last two games and are on the up. "If we perform like this, then we don't need to hide from anyone."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
