Heartfelt “Thank you” for outgoing archabbot

Archabbot election as a sign for the youth

Now Archabbot Korbinian has been voted out of office: In a regular vote, which is held every twelve years and took place on February 15, 22 monks were eligible to vote. The decision is a signal for the youth: Father Jakob Auer, 33 years old and a native of Elsbethen, takes over. The exact vote remains secret. The result only became public now because approval from Rome was still pending. The new archabbot's youth was still in question. He must have taken his vows at least seven years ago. He lacked a few weeks to do so. In the end, it was a formality, they say.