Change at St. Peter's
Heartfelt “Thank you” for outgoing archabbot
Archabbot Korbinian Birnbacher has shaped St. Peter's Abbey for years and is known far beyond the monastery walls. Now he has been voted out. Salzburg's archbishop expresses his "heartfelt thanks" to him. His successor, Jakob Auer, now wants to stand up for a good "for and with one another".
The election took even observers by surprise. For over twelve years, Bavarian-born Korbinian Birnbacher was seen as a strong hand at the head of the oldest monastery in the German-speaking world. He opened up the monastery and is also excellently networked outside the church walls. One of the milestones during his time in office was the large-scale renovation of the collegiate church. With his enthusiasm, he quickly outshone even the archbishop, as his ardent supporters put it. Korbinian also always took a clear stance on socially controversial topics such as migration and radicalization. It is wrong to instrumentalize the church, the archabbot emphasizes.
Archabbot election as a sign for the youth
Now Archabbot Korbinian has been voted out of office: In a regular vote, which is held every twelve years and took place on February 15, 22 monks were eligible to vote. The decision is a signal for the youth: Father Jakob Auer, 33 years old and a native of Elsbethen, takes over. The exact vote remains secret. The result only became public now because approval from Rome was still pending. The new archabbot's youth was still in question. He must have taken his vows at least seven years ago. He lacked a few weeks to do so. In the end, it was a formality, they say.
"It took us all by surprise, but this is synodality in action," explains the outgoing Archabbot Korbinian Birnbacher. This refers to a common path where everyone's voice carries weight. Is the news to be seen as the first step back in order to step forward in a different role? After all, his name has also been mentioned several times as Schönborn's successor. "I have now gained freedom for the time being," says Birnbacher. He sees his future in the monastery. It is now a matter of reorganizing the tasks.
It is a refreshing sign that the focus is on youth. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the outgoing archabbot.
Franz Lackner, Erzbischof in Salzburg
Bild: eds/Hiva Naghshi
Father Jakob Auer was already Prior and thus deputy to the Archabbot. He is passionate about the long tradition of the Archabbey and knows how to pass this passion on to the faithful and interested parties, for example during guided tours. His motto for the future: "Good cooperation!"
Archabbot Korbinian Birnbacher has not only earned himself a highly respected position in close-knit church circles. His word has always carried weight. He opened the door of the collegiate church even wider to the general public. An important contribution in times of dwindling churchgoers. He has also been considered several times for even higher ordinations. But now the monastic community is once again ushering in a new era. For the Benedictines, it is a deeply democratic process that is supported collectively. Will it be possible to continue St. Peter's friendly course? Father Jakob has the potential.
