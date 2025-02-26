60 million minus: The secret ORF cut list

Orchestra, employees, half of the TV stations on the cut list

According to internal calculations by the broadcaster, there would then be a shortfall of around 60 million euros per year for the next period of operation from 2027. General Roland Weißmann has a tough savings plan in the drawer for this. The list of cuts includes (again) the Radio Symphony Orchestra, Sport+ and ORF III, which would mean the lights going out for two out of four TV channels. There are also repeated reports of the alternative radio station FM4 being switched off.