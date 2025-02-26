Industry does not make it out of the deep valley of tears

Unemployment rate rises to 4.3 percent

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the manufacturing industry in Austria has stood at 4.3 percent since the start of 2025. "There will be no sign of the recession in domestic industry easing on the labor market for the time being," says Pudschedl. "The upward trend in the unemployment rate in the sector is expected to continue in the coming months. After an average of four percent in 2024, the unemployment rate is likely to rise to up to 4.5 percent in 2025." However, despite higher momentum, the unemployment rate in industry in 2025 will remain significantly lower than in the economy as a whole at 7.3%.