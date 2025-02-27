Innovative approach
More efficient and economical construction with “building type E”
High construction costs make housing more expensive for everyone. A new type of building is intended to remedy this - a pilot project in Bavaria serves as a model. The Carinthian provincial parliament will soon also be considering a proposal.
High noise protection, particularly good insulation, low vibrations in wooden floors - all these properties are desirable, but if the relevant standards are too strict, this also drives up construction costs. Especially in times of a weakening economy, this has a negative impact on affordability when it comes to housing.
For this reason, there are efforts in the construction industry, but also in politics, to take a pragmatic approach. A slightly less stringent building regulation can often lead to significantly lower costs. "Successful examples, such as the 'building type E' in Bavaria, show that consistent quality is possible with simplified building regulations," explains Paul Perkonig from the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce.
Fewer sockets, thinner reinforced concrete
Do you know how many sockets are usually installed in a new three-room apartment? The figure of 47 is astonishing - the 24 provided in "building type E" sound reasonable. A reinforced concrete ceiling that is "only" 14 centimetres thick instead of 18 also has many advantages - the construction is not only cheaper, but also faster. Only the sound is reduced somewhat less. And the advantages of not using screed for wooden beam ceilings also outweigh the disadvantages.
There are also efforts to establish this model in Carinthia. "An application from the SPÖ provincial parliamentary club has been on the table since November," explains club chairman Herwig Seiser. "This would make building more environmentally friendly, cheaper and more demand-oriented."
