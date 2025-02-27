More efficient and economical construction with “building type E”

Fewer sockets, thinner reinforced concrete

Do you know how many sockets are usually installed in a new three-room apartment? The figure of 47 is astonishing - the 24 provided in "building type E" sound reasonable. A reinforced concrete ceiling that is "only" 14 centimetres thick instead of 18 also has many advantages - the construction is not only cheaper, but also faster. Only the sound is reduced somewhat less. And the advantages of not using screed for wooden beam ceilings also outweigh the disadvantages.