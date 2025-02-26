Shock! Shots fired at the trial of a boxer who was killed

According to the Bielefeld public prosecutor's office, two men allegedly ambushed the victim on March 9, 2024 and fired 16 shots in front of a store in Bielefeld's pedestrian zone according to a joint plan. The 38-year-old had previously parked his car nearby and walked towards the later crime scene. He bled to death at the scene. The motive is still unclear. The 34-year-old defendant, who is now charged with murder, has not yet commented on the accusation. Another suspect is still on the run.