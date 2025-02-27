Vorteilswelt
Solution in the works

New “national suit” in the shadow of insolvency

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 17:00

The new men's costume "Der Oberösterreicher" was designed in a festive or everyday version. However, the production of the "Landesanzug" is now being overshadowed by the economic problems of the Salzburg traditional costume company Gössl. According to OÖ Landes Kultur-GmbH, however, a solution is in sight in two to three weeks.

0 Kommentare

Since November 2024, Upper Austria has once again had a "national suit": the design of the men's costume in a festive and everyday version was created by Konstanze Marko. The designer for the Salzburg-based traditional costume company Gössl came out on top against six competitors, as we reported.

OÖ Landes Kultur GmbH, which organized the two-stage competition, then acquired the rights to use the work. Although Gössl undertook to produce the suit, the Upper Austrians are wondering how they can now get their hands on the regional suit in view of the current restructuring process at .

"The Upper Austrian" as a single or double-breasted suit, designed by fashion designer Konstanze Marko (Bild: OÖLKG, Andreas Röbl)
"The Upper Austrian" as a single or double-breasted suit, designed by fashion designer Konstanze Marko
(Bild: OÖLKG, Andreas Röbl)

Cooperation with the guild sought
"We are currently finalizing a contract with Gössl so that the suit can also be purchased from other dressmakers," says Alfred Weidinger, Head of Provincial Culture.

The guild of dressmakers should be able to access the necessary cut and design details. This should be finalized in two to three weeks, says Weidinger. Will he have a traditional suit tailored for himself? "Yes, but from Gössl," he says confidently. The stores, including the one in Linz, still exist.

Soon also a "Landesdirndl"
The next competition for the national costume is just around the corner, because the "Upper Austrian" is to get an "Upper Austrian". The competition for the "Landesdirndl" is also to be announced soon. The company has been working together with the Chamber of Commerce and the Dressmakers' Guild right from the start.

By the way: The Upper Austrian Ball in Vienna City Hall is on the program again on 14 June 2025!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
