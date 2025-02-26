81-year-old victim
Fake police officers: new story, old scam
Once again, a gullible woman has fallen victim to a scam and been defrauded of a five-figure euro sum. The 81-year-old woman believed the story of a fake police officer who allegedly wanted to keep her assets safe - he was referring to the numerous ATM break-ins recently. Her assets were no longer safe at the bank ...
The scam per se is not new, just the story adapted to recent events. Fraudsters have now used the numerous ATM burglaries in Vienna and especially eastern Austria to back up the story of the threatened assets of an 81-year-old pensioner. A fraudster used the telephone to scare the woman into believing that her money was no longer safe at the bank.
Fraudster called victim a cab
The victim then took a cab ordered by the caller to two bank branches and withdrew a total of 17,000 euros from her accounts. On her return, the woman waited in her apartment for a supposed police officer.
Crime prevention recommendation
- The police do not keep or accept money!
- Beware of unknown callers!
- Ask yourself: Can the story be true? Talk to relatives or friends immediately!
- Do not reveal any details about your assets!
- Don't allow yourself to be put under pressure - hang up!
- Do not let strangers into your home!
- Never hand over money or gold to strangers!
- Ask alleged police officers for an identity card!
- Contact the emergency number 133 and ask whether this police officer really exists!
- Take warnings from bank employees seriously!
- Do you suspect fraud? Call the police immediately on 133!
The 81-year-old woman let the man dressed in a blue uniform into her apartment and handed him the money she had previously taken. However, the woman suddenly became suspicious and demanded her money back. The suspect then fled with the loot, the police reported on Wednesday. The victim of the fraud then alerted the police, but an immediate manhunt was unsuccessful.
Description of the perpetrator
The suspect is said to be around 35 years old and around 1.80 meters tall. The unidentified man was wearing a dark blue uniform with the word "Polizei" (police) written on it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.