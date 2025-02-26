Millie Bobby Brown
Is THIS the real reason for criticized makeover?
Millie Bobby Brown (21) is causing a stir with her new hairstyle! The "Stranger Things" actress has been sporting platinum blonde locks for a month now - and not all fans like it. On an outing with her little sister Ava Brown (13), some even thought she was "someone's mother"!
Comparison with Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter? Gifted! The latest speculation revolves around a completely different blonde icon: Britney Spears (43)!
Will Millie soon be playing Britney in a biopic?
The web is buzzing: Is Millie actually imitating Britney to secure the role in a planned film biopic? Her latest Instagram posts, in which she shows off her new hairstyle and Y2K looks, have fans speculating. They are inundating the actress with comments demanding: "Play Britney!"
"Wouldn't love anything more"
Now Millie is adding fuel to the fire herself! In an interview with "Access Hollywood", she gushed: "I mean, you know, she's an absolute icon. I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story." But she is also respectful: "This is her story, and she should decide for herself how it's told."
Millie already wanted to play Britney in 2022!
The 21-year-old has actually shown interest in the role before. On The Drew Barrymore Show at the time, she explained: "I think her story resonates with me first and foremost." The reason? They both grew up in the spotlight. While watching old Britney interviews, Millie is said to have discovered parallels to her own life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.