Millie Bobby Brown

Is THIS the real reason for criticized makeover?

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 14:00

Millie Bobby Brown (21) is causing a stir with her new hairstyle! The "Stranger Things" actress has been sporting platinum blonde locks for a month now - and not all fans like it. On an outing with her little sister Ava Brown (13), some even thought she was "someone's mother"! 

Comparison with Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter? Gifted! The latest speculation revolves around a completely different blonde icon: Britney Spears (43)!

Will Millie soon be playing Britney in a biopic?
The web is buzzing: Is Millie actually imitating Britney to secure the role in a planned film biopic? Her latest Instagram posts, in which she shows off her new hairstyle and Y2K looks, have fans speculating. They are inundating the actress with comments demanding: "Play Britney!"

Fans are sure: Millie is copying Britney Spears' look from the 90s ...
"Wouldn't love anything more"
Now Millie is adding fuel to the fire herself! In an interview with "Access Hollywood", she gushed: "I mean, you know, she's an absolute icon. I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story." But she is also respectful: "This is her story, and she should decide for herself how it's told."

Millie already wanted to play Britney in 2022!
The 21-year-old has actually shown interest in the role before. On The Drew Barrymore Show at the time, she explained: "I think her story resonates with me first and foremost." The reason? They both grew up in the spotlight. While watching old Britney interviews, Millie is said to have discovered parallels to her own life.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
