Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Boxing spectacle

Win tickets for the Bounce Fight Night!

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 11:53

It's going to be a real boxing spectacle! The next "Bounce Fight Night" will take place on March 29 - this time in a new dimension. And you can be there! krone.at is giving away 4 x 2 tickets for the martial arts show at the Schwechat Multiversum. You can take part here (see form at the bottom).

0 Kommentare

The now legendary boxing night returns in a new - and opulent - guise, this time at the Multiversum Schwechat. With a capacity of almost 2700 spectators and a program that offers both Olympic and professional boxing at the highest level, the evening promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Top-class boxing - 13 fights, three title fights
The Bounce Fight Night offers a packed program with a total of 13 fights. These include six Olympic duels and seven professional fights. Particularly exciting: three title fights are on the card.

    1. Michaela Kotaskova will defend her WBF welterweight world title - a highlight that boxing fans should not miss.
    2. Mobin Kahraze, rising star from the Bounce team, will fight for the WBF International title - a decisive milestone in his career.
    3. Nikola Prajo steps into the ring to secure this coveted title.
    4. Seun Salami will return to the ring after a long break.

Fadi Merza: One last dance in the ring
A special emotional highlight of the evening will be the farewell fight of Thai boxing legend Fadi Merza. The 47-year-old Viennese will lace up his gloves for the last time, bringing his short boxing career to an end. "I will leave my last drop of sweat in the ring and give my all once again to give the audience a spectacle," promises Merza, who wants to enjoy the evening with fans, family and his son Michel, who will be there live. Why is he ending his career? "My wife made me promise that this would be my last fight for good. I actually still have a lot of energy left in me, but of course I have to think about my family first and foremost," said the Viennese.

You can take part here:

Good luck and good entertainment at the Bounce Fight Night!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf