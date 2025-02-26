Boxing spectacle
Win tickets for the Bounce Fight Night!
It's going to be a real boxing spectacle! The next "Bounce Fight Night" will take place on March 29 - this time in a new dimension. And you can be there! krone.at is giving away 4 x 2 tickets for the martial arts show at the Schwechat Multiversum. You can take part here (see form at the bottom).
The now legendary boxing night returns in a new - and opulent - guise, this time at the Multiversum Schwechat. With a capacity of almost 2700 spectators and a program that offers both Olympic and professional boxing at the highest level, the evening promises to be an unforgettable experience.
Top-class boxing - 13 fights, three title fights
The Bounce Fight Night offers a packed program with a total of 13 fights. These include six Olympic duels and seven professional fights. Particularly exciting: three title fights are on the card.
- Michaela Kotaskova will defend her WBF welterweight world title - a highlight that boxing fans should not miss.
- Mobin Kahraze, rising star from the Bounce team, will fight for the WBF International title - a decisive milestone in his career.
- Nikola Prajo steps into the ring to secure this coveted title.
- Seun Salami will return to the ring after a long break.
Fadi Merza: One last dance in the ring
A special emotional highlight of the evening will be the farewell fight of Thai boxing legend Fadi Merza. The 47-year-old Viennese will lace up his gloves for the last time, bringing his short boxing career to an end. "I will leave my last drop of sweat in the ring and give my all once again to give the audience a spectacle," promises Merza, who wants to enjoy the evening with fans, family and his son Michel, who will be there live. Why is he ending his career? "My wife made me promise that this would be my last fight for good. I actually still have a lot of energy left in me, but of course I have to think about my family first and foremost," said the Viennese.
