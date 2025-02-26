Win tickets for the Bounce Fight Night!

Fadi Merza: One last dance in the ring

A special emotional highlight of the evening will be the farewell fight of Thai boxing legend Fadi Merza. The 47-year-old Viennese will lace up his gloves for the last time, bringing his short boxing career to an end. "I will leave my last drop of sweat in the ring and give my all once again to give the audience a spectacle," promises Merza, who wants to enjoy the evening with fans, family and his son Michel, who will be there live. Why is he ending his career? "My wife made me promise that this would be my last fight for good. I actually still have a lot of energy left in me, but of course I have to think about my family first and foremost," said the Viennese.