Tourism experts celebrate almost three million overnight stays

The reasons for the successful half-time? A successful start with three world stars at the ski opening, a visitor-rich Advent, well-located Christmas vacations, sunny weather and many events such as the Nightrace. "The growth came equally from Austria and from our most important markets of Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. The most important vacation month of February is also said to have been excellent. This makes the six million mark for overnight stays within reach," says Michael Feiertag, Managing Director of Steirische Tourismus und Standortmarketing GmbH.