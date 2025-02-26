Winter in Styria
Tourism experts celebrate almost three million overnight stays
914,000 guests and 2,869,200 overnight stays were recorded in Styria in the first half of winter. This means that our province is on course for a record. "The 6 million mark for overnight stays is within reach," says Michael Feiertag, Managing Director of Styria Tourism.
Styrian tourism businesses can look forward to an extremely successful winter season so far. The winter half-season from November 2024 to January 2025 ended with 914,000 guests, an increase of 5.8 percent compared to the previous year. Overnight stays also recorded an increase (4.9 percent) with 2,869,200 bookings. The ratio of guests from Austria and abroad is almost balanced, with the domestic market accounting for 53.5 percent.
New record in sight
"Styria is on course for a record, with increases on both the domestic and international markets. This makes it clear that the desire for vacations remains unbroken on all sides. Now we are hoping for a strong finale until after Easter, then a new record is certain," says Mario Kunasek, the provincial governor responsible for tourism.
The reasons for the successful half-time? A successful start with three world stars at the ski opening, a visitor-rich Advent, well-located Christmas vacations, sunny weather and many events such as the Nightrace. "The growth came equally from Austria and from our most important markets of Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. The most important vacation month of February is also said to have been excellent. This makes the six million mark for overnight stays within reach," says Michael Feiertag, Managing Director of Steirische Tourismus und Standortmarketing GmbH.
