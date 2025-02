Investigation into the hero of Villach only a formality

The public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt is investigating the Syrian food delivery man who presumably saved the lives of several people on February 15 on suspicion of assault. After a 23-year-old Syrian randomly attacked passers-by with a knife, killing a 14-year-old boy in the process, the "Hero of Villach" - as he is known - hit him with his car. Shortly afterwards, the radicalized attacker was arrested.