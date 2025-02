Scales confusion in the supermarket: customer horrified

Our reader Marianne P. was amazed when she did a simple test while shopping: In the meat department of a large supermarket chain in Simmering, she picked up a pack of spare ribs, the label of which stated the weight as 623 grams. But when she put the pack on the scales in the fruit and vegetable department, the weight was completely different: just 484 grams! "I thought I wasn't seeing right, that's almost 140 grams difference - that can't be right," reports Ms. P. indignantly.