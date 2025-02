Leoben: Last term for a red veteran

Kurt Wallner is not one to hold back his opinion. He comments on political events in Vienna and Graz from the town hall of Styria's second largest city. He has been mayor of Leoben since 2014 - and he wants to know one more time. "This is my last election," says the 66-year-old, and he wants to win it with a big master plan. Wallner has announced investments of 25 million euros for 2025 - for example for the renovation of the main square and the Mühltal II kindergarten. With a heavy heart, we won't be able to redesign Hinterberg station."