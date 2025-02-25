Styrian church leaders pray for sick Pope

Wilhelm Krautwaschl, in turn, was consecrated diocesan bishop of Graz under Francis and feels very close to him, as he emphasizes: "Because of his messages and priorities, because of his commitment to the poorest and to the environment, because of the encounters with him. And above all because of his intimate relationship with God and his way of following Jesus, which he pursues unwaveringly." The Styrian head of the Church prays in these difficult hours "that the Pope will be accompanied by God right now."