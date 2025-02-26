AK-SERVICE-TIP
Parental leave is not the same as childcare allowance
How long can I stay with my child, when do I have protection against dismissal - and is it possible to switch parental leave with my partner? Maria Susanne Feirer, expert for women, career and family at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows the answers to important questions from young parents.
Parental leave is the term used to describe time off work. This begins after the employment ban and can be taken up to a maximum of 22 months of the child's life.
Parental leave until the child is 24 months old is only possible if the second parent also goes on parental leave for at least two months, whereby the other parent must also resume gainful employment during this period.
When parents take parental leave for the first time, a joint month of parental leave is possible. This shortens the maximum period of parental leave to the 23rd month of the child's life.
Protection against dismissal from notification of parental leave
The duration of parental leave must be notified to the company management in writing. Protection against dismissal begins from the date of notification of parental leave.
Childcare allowance is a cash benefit during parental leave. This must be applied for from the relevant social insurance institution. Parents receive the flat-rate childcare allowance regardless of whether they have previously worked or not, with a maximum period of entitlement of up to 35 months.
In the case of income-related childcare allowance, the cash benefit is generally payable until the child is 12 months old.
