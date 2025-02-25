After operation in Tyrol
Inferno at a recycling center: the results of an investigation
Entire mountains of garbage were in flames and the population was urged to keep windows closed: Tuesday morning's major fire at a recycling plant in Pill in the Tyrolean district of Schwaz claimed the lives of around 120 emergency services. After "fire out", the police immediately began investigating the cause. The initial results are now available.
"After investigating the cause of the fire, it can be assumed that it was spontaneous combustion. There were no indications of arson," reported the Tyrolean police on Tuesday afternoon. This confirmed the previous assumption.
An employee of the recycling company noticed the fire via the thermal camera in the residual waste facility.
Die Feuerwehr
The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning, shortly after 5 a.m. "An employee of the recycling company noticed the fire via the thermal camera in the residual waste facility. Witnesses also raised the alarm as the cloud of smoke was clearly visible," said the fire department.
Almost 120 firefighters on site
116 firefighters from the Pill, Weer, Kolsass, Wattens, Terfens, Vomperbach and Schwaz fire departments battled the flaming inferno for hours. The emergency services also appealed to people to keep their windows closed in the region, as a cloud of smoke was drifting eastwards. The all-clear was given at around 9 o'clock.
Once the fire had been extinguished, the residual waste hall was cleared with excavators to extinguish any embers. No one was injured.
