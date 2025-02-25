Vorteilswelt
Newcomer to Herberstein

Lynx “Charly” now sniffs the air of Eastern Styria

25.02.2025 12:42
After the recent sad news from Herberstein in Eastern Styria - the lion offspring had died - there is now another one to be happy about: a Carpathian lynx has moved in. Fresh from Nuremberg Zoo (Germany), he arrived on Friday and must have quickly felt at home in Styria: "He was naturally a little stressed at first, but accepted his food straight away," says zoological director, veterinarian Reinhard Pichler. He initially spent a few days in a small enclosure to get used to the East Styrian environment, but on Tuesday morning the time had come: the four-legged friend, who will be one year old in June, was able to move into his giant enclosure and did so with obvious joy and without shyness. Only minutes later, he had already explored and marked everything and made himself comfortable on a tree.

Karlheinz Kornhäusl, the provincial councillor for culture and responsible for wildlife, was the one who released the lynx into "freedom". Which he praised highly: "In today's digitalized world, Herberstein is an island that needs to be preserved."

The fact that the zoo-born lynx had already arrived with the nickname for the ÖVP politician naturally also delighted the namesake. "The lynx is a power animal in terms of mythology anyway. You need that as a politician," he grinned.

"Charly" already seems to feel at home, but he is yet to experience real spring fever - a female, also from a German zoo, is due to join him in the enclosure soon. There are high hopes for both of them: "They belong to the Carpathian lynx species, which has become very rare and is even extinct in some regions," says Karin Winkler, Managing Director of Tierwelt. As a result of the "lynx wedding", offspring are to be bred. And this should then - where in Europe is not yet clear - be released into the wild to provide fresh blood! "This is also urgently needed," Pichler knows the facts. "At the moment, the gene pool is so small that you could transplant the skin of another one without there being a rejection reaction."

This year, the animal world has been open for the first time since the beginning of February, and the public's favorites are still the lions "Caesar" and "Amira". Tragically, their four cubs have died, partly due to a genetic defect. "That's why there is no breeding release at the moment; the lioness is being given a hormone pen for contraception," says Karin Winkler.

But the animal world is also full of other highlights. The smart prairie dogs, the emus, the Bactrian camels - the howling of the wolves alone in the mythical foggy atmosphere of a Tuesday morning! Always worth a visit.

Info: tierwelt-herberstein.at

Folgen Sie uns auf