Lynx “Charly” now sniffs the air of Eastern Styria

"Charly" already seems to feel at home, but he is yet to experience real spring fever - a female, also from a German zoo, is due to join him in the enclosure soon. There are high hopes for both of them: "They belong to the Carpathian lynx species, which has become very rare and is even extinct in some regions," says Karin Winkler, Managing Director of Tierwelt. As a result of the "lynx wedding", offspring are to be bred. And this should then - where in Europe is not yet clear - be released into the wild to provide fresh blood! "This is also urgently needed," Pichler knows the facts. "At the moment, the gene pool is so small that you could transplant the skin of another one without there being a rejection reaction."