New election in Vösendorf?
New elections called for after mayor’s resignation
Local politics in Vösendorf are not coming to rest. Following investigations into the ÖVP local leader and his announcement of his resignation, the deputy mayor is now trying to save herself by making a "new political start" with more cooperation. However, it is questionable whether all the other parliamentary groups will go along with this. New elections are being called for.
Vösendorf should have been sailing in calm political waters. After all, the local council in the district of Mödling had already been re-elected the previous year. This meant that there was no need for another round of elections in January. However, it remains to be seen whether this will also apply in the near future.
(Former) local leader seeks "professional help"
Because now the waters are rising again in local politics. As reported, Mayor Hannes Koza (ÖVP) announced his resignation after investigations revealed that he had allegedly faked the assault on him in December. He had "overstepped boundaries" and would "seek professional help", the fallen mayor announced.
ÖVP offers cooperation
In the meantime, Deputy Mayor Birgit Petross has taken over as interim mayor of Vösendorf. Her plan: a new political start. "Despite having an absolute majority, we want to focus on more cooperation in the municipal council," says Petross. Specifically, she wants to involve the other parliamentary groups in project teams for issues such as construction, finance and transport: "Our hand is outstretched." She is also offering the SPÖ the position of deputy mayor.
Already three new election demands
It remains to be seen whether this is an option for the other parties. The local FPÖ leader, Kerstin Liebl, was the first to jump the gun and call for new elections. The Social Democrats have now joined in. Their argument: in the run-up to the last election, there were numerous changes of residence that "significantly influenced the election result". Now the population should have the opportunity to "make a clear and democratic decision under fair conditions".
The ominous number 13
The demand for a new election is now also supported by the Greens. For an early ballot, 12 councillors and their replacement candidates would have to give up their seats. Incidentally, the FPÖ, SPÖ and Greens currently have 13 municipal councillors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
