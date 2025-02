Inferno at recycling plant: keep the windows closed!

"Cloud of smoke is heading east"

The fire is currently under control. "'Fire out' could not yet be given, however," the police said shortly after 8 a.m. in response to an inquiry from "Krone". On the contrary: the emergency services are urging people to keep their windows closed in the region. "A cloud of smoke is heading east." They also said: "Follow the instructions of the emergency services and keep your distance", according to the fire department.