Trump: “Big deals” planned with Russia
US President Donald Trump has said that he is in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about comprehensive economic cooperation between the two countries. He is in "serious discussions" with Putin about ending the war in Ukraine and about "big deals for economic development", Trump wrote on his online service Truth Social on Monday.
Trump published this online message on the third anniversary of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. In recent weeks, he has radically changed course in the USA's Ukraine and Russia policy by entering into direct talks with Putin.
The talks are progressing very well.
Major concerns in Ukraine due to Trump's rapprochement with Putin
Trump's rapprochement with Moscow has caused great concern in Ukraine and the EU. Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine as quickly as possible. However, he has not yet involved either Kiev or the Europeans in the Ukraine talks - which is fueling fears among the latter that Trump and Putin could decide the future of Ukraine over their heads.
USA-Russia meeting apparently imminent
A meeting between Russia and the USA is apparently imminent. According to an announcement by the Russian president's government, this is to take place "at the end of the week". According to the announcement, high-ranking diplomats are to meet in a first round. There was initially no information on whether Trump and Putin would also meet.
Trump also wants to meet with Zelensky soon
Trump has also said that he wants to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week or next. It is about an agreement on US access to raw materials stored in Ukraine, among other things, which Zelenskyi wants to sign personally, Trump said on the sidelines of a visit by French head of state Emmanuel Macron. "We are getting very close to an agreement," said Trump.
We are helping Ukraine like nobody has ever helped Ukraine before.
"We are helping Ukraine like nobody has ever helped Ukraine before," said the US President. He did not want the war in Ukraine to degenerate into a third world war.
USA and Ukraine wrestle over treaty
The USA and Ukraine have been wrangling over this treaty for weeks. Selensky had initially refused to agree to such a paper because the conditions it contained were said to be unfavorable for Ukraine. Furthermore, it did not contain any security guarantees for the country attacked by Russia. Ukraine had explicitly demanded these. Whether a revised proposal will now include them remained unclear at first.
According to information from the Ukrainian public broadcaster, Kiev has already sent a final version of the framework agreement on access to Ukrainian raw materials to Washington.
