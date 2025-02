Billion-euro debacle with rental contracts

Index adjustments in contracts are nothing unusual, not even for residential rents. Some time ago, however, the Austrian Supreme Court (OGH) issued a landmark ruling: a long-established index clause that links the rent level to inflation or the development of construction costs, for example, is inadmissible. Put simply, this wording, which is frequently used by landlords, is sloppily formulated from the point of view of the Supreme Court. These shortcomings even mean that all price adjustments with this clause are inadmissible - even retroactively for 30 years. However, the Supreme Court's decision could have even more far-reaching consequences.