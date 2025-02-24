In front of Villach HTL
Starting signal for an icy challenge
Two tons of natural ice from Lake Weissensee were wrapped in state-of-the-art insulating materials in front of the HTL in Villach. After 80 days, a check is made to see how much ice is left.
Early in the morning, there was already a lot going on on the shores of Lake Weissensee: six 25-centimeter-thick slabs of ice were cut from the ice surface and loaded onto a truck.
The destination was the HTL Villach campus. There, a team of students and employees from STO and Weissenseer-System-Bau had already begun the preparatory work for a very special challenge.
Two tons of ice were lifted onto an insulated floor slab, then encased in a wooden frame wall and then covered with Sto soft fibreboard, a renewable wood fibre insulation material. The step was then finalized with plastering.
Realistic conditions
This is not the first "ice block challenge". This time, however, the structure is particularly close to reality. "This is the first time such an ice block has been encased in a modular construction. It would be as if we had built a real house wall around the block," explains Luis Lerchbaumer from Sto.
Pupils from the 4th grade for construction technology created an attractive "shell" as part of a design competition: "Together with the apprentices from Weissenseer-Holz-System Bau, the winning project was prefabricated and is now being built," explains HTL professor Nina Lorber. And: "After the trial, the designed house will be used for other purposes.
The students put their ideas down on paper in project teams.
Nina Lorber, Professorin HTL Villach
The block of ice will now remain encased for a total of 80 days. The exciting question: how much ice will still be underneath the insulation after this time? In previous experiments, up to 70 percent of the ice was still protected by the insulation.
Measuring sensors
The project is also being accompanied by state-of-the-art technology. Sensor genes directly at the ice, inside the insulation and on the outer façade and in the shade constantly measure the temperature and document differences. "The temperature directly next to the ice will probably not change at all or only minimally compared to the outside temperatures," says Lerchbaumer.
