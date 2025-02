“Hand mauled!” Kraft attacked by cat

However, the man from Pongau immediately gave the all-clear and Kraft and his teammates will take off for the season highlight in Norway on Thursday without any restrictions. Following his lumbago after the journey home from Sapporo last Monday, he was unable to move at all for two to three days, said Kraft. However, two successful training sessions on the Bergisel on Thursday and Friday gave the red-white-red record medal winner at the World Championships (13) renewed confidence. "The two sessions made me feel very positive," emphasized Kraft. "Now I'm fine again, my neck is fine so far."