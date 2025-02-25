At the midnight hour
Incomprehensible! ICE League turns “pick” into a farce
What is the ICE League thinking? The two promoted teams from the pre-play-off for the quarter-finals can be decided this Tuesday (or Friday!) - instead of making an attractive "pick", everything is broadcast on a "YouTube channel" shortly before midnight. Absolutely hostile to the public.
Not a single ice hockey fan understands that! ICE boss Christian Feichtinger always says how great and professional the league is - and then a faux pas like this happens. After 52 rounds in the basic round, the two remaining teams from the pre-play-off for the quarter-finals could already be determined this Tuesday (or Friday!). The pairings will be announced that very night, practically at the stroke of midnight.
Only on YouTube channel
However, the first big highlight, the "pick", in which the top four select their opponents for the play-offs, is treated like an absolute stepchild, totally unloving: A team conference starts at 10 pm, in which the clubs announce their opponents. This is only broadcast on the league's YouTube channel "Win2dayICE"! Why not spectacularly on "Puls 24" or "ORF Sport Plus"? That's where the championship games are normally broadcast.
Why different start times?
It's also possible that most viewers won't even notice the draw. After all, HC Pustertal against Ljubljana doesn't start until 7.45 pm this Tuesday - why don't the two games start at the same time on a day like this? If this game goes into overtime (five against five is played to a decision!), it could last until around 11 p.m. or longer! "This solution is certainly not ideal," says KAC boss Oliver Pilloni. Neo-VSV sports director Herbie Hohenberger: "An event like this has to be celebrated properly. Normally you do it on TV the next day at lunchtime."
Hughes cleans up
Great news for VSV star John Hughes! The 37-year-old forward was voted "MVP" of the 2024/25 basic round thanks to his strong performances (59 points scored!), with second place going to Nick Petersen (KAC). Hughes had already won the award once before in 2011/12.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
