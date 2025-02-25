Incomprehensible! ICE League turns “pick” into a farce

Why different start times?

It's also possible that most viewers won't even notice the draw. After all, HC Pustertal against Ljubljana doesn't start until 7.45 pm this Tuesday - why don't the two games start at the same time on a day like this? If this game goes into overtime (five against five is played to a decision!), it could last until around 11 p.m. or longer! "This solution is certainly not ideal," says KAC boss Oliver Pilloni. Neo-VSV sports director Herbie Hohenberger: "An event like this has to be celebrated properly. Normally you do it on TV the next day at lunchtime."