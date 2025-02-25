Vorteilswelt
Request for help

Mom died, there was a fire in the family home

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 09:00

Sometimes fate strikes mercilessly. Like the Strauss family in Parndorf. Their mother died of a brain tumor and a fire broke out in the basement of their home. 

The Strauss family from Parndorf began their ordeal at the beginning of January. The mother went to hospital in Eisenstadt because she kept suffering from severe headaches. After examinations, the shock diagnosis: a brain tumor.

The mother of four was treated and her older daughter, who also has two children, cared for her mother and younger siblings. In the end, the 42-year-old had to return to hospital. While she was in intensive care, a fire broke out in the cellar of the detached house in Parndorf. The fire department was quick, but there was still a lot of damage. The eldest daughter had to go to hospital with smoke inhalation.

While the family was able to move into a house in Neusiedl until their own home was habitable again, their mother died in hospital. The grief is immeasurable.

Costinel Strauss with three of his children. Eight-year-old Gabriel in particular needs special care. (Bild: privat)
Costinel Strauss with three of his children. Eight-year-old Gabriel in particular needs special care.
(Bild: privat)

Particularly tragic: the family's eight-year-old son has special needs and requires intensive care. Until now, mom has been caring for Gabriel. Now dad Costinel is alone with the four children aged between three and 12. The account was frozen after the mother's death.

In Parndorf, a wave of willingness to help has begun. Volkshilfe was also contacted. "We immediately helped with 1000 euros to give the father a bit of leeway," says President Verena Dunst. Clothes for the children and a food parcel should also reach the family immediately. Cupboards and cabinets will also be delivered. 

Although the insurance will cover part of the costs for renovating the house, financial help will still be needed. Volkshilfe is asking for support.

IBAN: AT04 5100 0910 1310 0610

Keyword: Parndorf

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
