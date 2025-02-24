Sporting crisis, but
Surprising Pep verdict: “We were brilliant!”
A topsy-turvy soccer world in the Premier League! While Liverpool coach Arne Slot is dominating the league with his team and yet is in deep trouble, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are still in a sporting crisis - yet the star coach is satisfied: "We were brilliant in the last two league games," he concluded.
After Sunday's Premier League victory against a Manchester City side that continues to stumble, Liverpool coach Arne Slot has put the brakes on premature title congratulations: "In any other league, such a lead would be very comfortable, but not in this one," said the soccer coach. At the same time, Pep Guardiola was optimistic about his Citizens despite their defeat, as he "recognized his team in the last two games".
Liverpool have an eleven-point lead over chasing Arsenal. After the game, Slot spoke of a "hard-earned" cushion, but without a "secret" behind it. The Dutchman also warned against overestimating this cushion: "We are eleven points clear, but Arsenal still have a game in hand."
Pep is satisfied
However, Guardiola was in good spirits after the game, unlike after the defeat against Real Madrid: "Against Newcastle and today, we were brilliant in both games. We weren't good enough in two games against Madrid, but the rhythm today, the pressing and the solidarity - I think that's really good."
Guardiola's squad can prove themselves again on Wednesday in north London. ÖFB player Kevin Danso awaits with Tottenham Hotspur. Liverpool can at least maintain their lead against Newcastle United on the same evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
