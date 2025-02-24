Wild trip to Africa
First three “wads”, then 25,000 euros collected
Golf pro Lukas Nemecz experienced a wild rollercoaster ride of emotions during his five-week trip to Africa. The Styrian started with a wonderful training camp in Fancourt before experiencing quite a "waddle" in terms of results at three Challenge Tour tournaments in South Africa. At the DP World Tour tournament in Nairobi, however, "Luki" played strongly at the end of the trip and collected just over 25,000 euros in prize money.
While Matthias Schwab clearly missed the cut in Nairobi and Bernd Wiesberger didn't make it past 57th place, Lukas Nemecz put in a strong performance apart from a small hiccup on the second day and received exactly 25,890.28 euros for 20th place. The Styrian said: "A place in the top 20 is always positive. From a playing and mental point of view, it was really okay at the end of a tough journey. But the end of the second round still hurts. That cost me a top ten place. That would have given me a better chance of starting on the DP World Tour."
So perhaps his next start in Europe's best golf series will be at the Austrian Open at GC Gut Altentann (May 29 to June 1). Nemecz is already looking forward to the home tournament: "It will be a huge highlight. I last played the course 15 years ago, but I'll certainly be going there more often to train in the run-up."
Video calls with zebras and monkeys
For now, however, he is looking forward to seeing his family at home: "Being away for five weeks without my wife and child is really tough. But that's part of my job. And with today's video telephony options, it's certainly easier than it used to be." Among other things, he was able to show his son Leopold a zebra that had come very close to the accommodation and funny monkeys under the hotel balcony.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.