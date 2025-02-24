First three “wads”, then 25,000 euros collected

Video calls with zebras and monkeys

For now, however, he is looking forward to seeing his family at home: "Being away for five weeks without my wife and child is really tough. But that's part of my job. And with today's video telephony options, it's certainly easier than it used to be." Among other things, he was able to show his son Leopold a zebra that had come very close to the accommodation and funny monkeys under the hotel balcony.