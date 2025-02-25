Technicians from Lower Austria brought power back to Ireland

Cold and rain

The conditions were tough: muddy ground and long walks in "Irish" weather put the Lower Austrians to the test. But that didn't dampen their commitment "During the day it was 6 to 10 degrees with short rain showers," recalls Andreas Graß - and smiles: "The Irish thought we were lucky with the weather." But the hard work paid off: the very next day, 300 households were supplied with electricity again after days without power thanks to the Netz NÖ fitters. "The people were so grateful," says Christoph Jeschko from Waldviertel, summarizing his encounters with the locals. And Mario Rothender from the Wiener Neustadt district office probably speaks for all his colleagues who were there in Ireland: "The people welcomed us with open arms. If I get a call tomorrow asking if I would go again - I would be there!"