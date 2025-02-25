After the storm disaster
Technicians from Lower Austria brought power back to Ireland
Technicians and fitters from Netz NÖ helped to repair the devastation caused by storm "Éowyn" in Ireland. Now they have returned - and report on strenuous work assignments, grateful locals and coffee and cake in the highest diplomatic circles.
"I know crisis areas from my work in the fire department. But I've never seen anything on this scale!" Roman Lackner is one of 12 technicians from Netz NÖ who spent two weeks helping to restore the power supply after the storm disaster in Ireland. As reported, "Éowyn" left a trail of devastation across the Emerald Isle in January with winds of more than 180 km/h. Bent pylons, shredded cables - hundreds of thousands of households and businesses were left without electricity.
Enormous devastation
The helpers from Lower Austria were mainly deployed in Kinnypottle. "When you see whole forests lying there, it leaves no one cold," says Georg Karl from Absdorf, describing his first impressions. Fallen trunks had already been removed from the power line and ten new pylons had been erected. "We were responsible for installing the new lines," reports Benjamin Thor from Zwettl.
Cold and rain
The conditions were tough: muddy ground and long walks in "Irish" weather put the Lower Austrians to the test. But that didn't dampen their commitment "During the day it was 6 to 10 degrees with short rain showers," recalls Andreas Graß - and smiles: "The Irish thought we were lucky with the weather." But the hard work paid off: the very next day, 300 households were supplied with electricity again after days without power thanks to the Netz NÖ fitters. "The people were so grateful," says Christoph Jeschko from Waldviertel, summarizing his encounters with the locals. And Mario Rothender from the Wiener Neustadt district office probably speaks for all his colleagues who were there in Ireland: "The people welcomed us with open arms. If I get a call tomorrow asking if I would go again - I would be there!"
Coffee and cake
The 13-day aid mission of the Netz-NÖ employees did not go unnoticed by officials. Before returning home, Melitta Schubert, the Austrian ambassador to Ireland, invited the Lower Austrians to Dublin for coffee and apple pie - another event that will probably live long in the memory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
