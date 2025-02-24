Island of the blessed

We have the determined efforts of our police to thank for the fact that no more victims were harmed. In Vienna, it took only 9 minutes between the first emergency call and the terrorist being eliminated. In Villach, it took 7 minutes from the alarm to the arrest of the 23-year-old Syrian. Last summer, an attack on the Taylor Swift concert was thwarted at the last minute. Two weeks ago, a 14-year-old who had targeted Vienna's Westbahnhof station, where I used to work as a police officer, was taken out of circulation.