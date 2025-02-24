Detroit against Anaheim
NHL: Goal by Marco Kasper in overtime thriller
Marco Kasper scored the opening goal (4th) in the Detroit Red Wings' 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night (local time). It was the 20-year-old Carinthian forward's tenth goal of the current NHL season. The other Detroit goals in regulation time were scored by Alex DeBrincat (5th), Patrick Kane (6th) and J.T. Compher (23rd), each on the power play. After the Ducks equalized late on, Kane (64) made Detroit's victory perfect in overtime.
The American's second goal was set up by the Austrian Kasper. By beating Anaheim, the Red Wings successfully defended their place in the play-off places.
Owetschkin chases Gretzky record
Meanwhile, Alexander Owetschkin came one step closer to breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record in the North American Ice Hockey League. The 39-year-old Russian scored three times in his Washington Capitals' 7-3 home win against the Edmonton Oilers and now has 882 goals in the NHL's basic round. He is only twelve goals short of Gretzky's record (894).
Ovechkin scored the goals for 3:1 (29.) and 4:1 (39./PP) and scored into the empty net for the final score (58.). He has already scored 29 times this season. With the clear success against the team of superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Capitals are once again the best team in the league in terms of points.
