CDU/CSU and AfD win in Salzburg’s neighbors

CSU came first in every municipality

The AfD came first inevery municipality in the constituency, with 26%. Although the CSU came first in all municipalities, the increase to 31.4 percent was only one percentage point. The Greens saw a mini increase of 0.4 percentage points to 9.4. In Bad Reichenhall, the CSU achieved 37.8 percent ahead of the AfD (20.9), SPD (11) and Greens (10.2). The AfD remained below 20 percent in Berchtesgaden (19). There, the CSU achieved 39.7 percent, with third place going to the Greens (10.3). In Traunstein, the largest town in the constituency, the CSU won (35.2), with second place going to the Greens (16) ahead of the AfD (15) and the SPD (12.8). In Laufen, Oberndorf's neighboring town, the CSU (32.2) won ahead of the AfD (18.9) and the Greens (13.2).