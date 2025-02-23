Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Flamed up again

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
23.02.2025 21:56

A fire broke out in a large old wooden house in Sölden on Sunday, keeping fire departments from all over Ötztal busy all day and beyond. The flames seemed to have been extinguished when another operation was necessary. A dog died in the building.

0 Kommentare

The fire broke out on the first floor of the semi-detached house in Zwieselstein (municipality of Sölden) at around 11.50 am on Sunday for unknown reasons. Within a short time, this led to heavy smoke development. The smoke spread to the top floor and then escaped outside through windows.

Cleaning lady noticed the fire
A 72-year-old local cleaner in the other semi-detached house became aware of the fire and alerted the fire department. There were no other people in the building at the time.

Rekindled in the roof truss
The flames were initially brought under control by the fire department. However, after some time the fire broke out again in the area of the roof truss, so that it had to be at least partially demolished.

Zitat Icon

The firefighting operation had to be carried out mainly with breathing apparatus and was still ongoing on Sunday evening

Aus dem Polizeibericht

The firefighting operation had to be carried out mainly with breathing apparatus and was still ongoing on Sunday evening. No people were injured. Guests who had been staying in the attic of the semi-detached house where the fire broke out had gone skiing in the early hours of the morning and were still out of the house.

Fire investigation planned for Monday
However, a dog became a victim of the flames. The animal had been in the building where the fire broke out. The building sustained an unknown amount of damage. The State Office of Criminal Investigation will investigate the fire on Monday.

A total of 156 firefighters from the Sölden, Gurgl, Vent, Huben, Längenfeld, Umhausen, Niederthai, Oetz and Ötztal-Bahnhof fire departments were deployed with around 20 vehicles, the Sölden Red Cross with an ambulance and four paramedics as well as two patrols from the Sölden police station.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf