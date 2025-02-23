Flamed up again
A fire broke out in a large old wooden house in Sölden on Sunday, keeping fire departments from all over Ötztal busy all day and beyond. The flames seemed to have been extinguished when another operation was necessary. A dog died in the building.
The fire broke out on the first floor of the semi-detached house in Zwieselstein (municipality of Sölden) at around 11.50 am on Sunday for unknown reasons. Within a short time, this led to heavy smoke development. The smoke spread to the top floor and then escaped outside through windows.
Cleaning lady noticed the fire
A 72-year-old local cleaner in the other semi-detached house became aware of the fire and alerted the fire department. There were no other people in the building at the time.
Rekindled in the roof truss
The flames were initially brought under control by the fire department. However, after some time the fire broke out again in the area of the roof truss, so that it had to be at least partially demolished.
Aus dem Polizeibericht
The firefighting operation had to be carried out mainly with breathing apparatus and was still ongoing on Sunday evening. No people were injured. Guests who had been staying in the attic of the semi-detached house where the fire broke out had gone skiing in the early hours of the morning and were still out of the house.
Fire investigation planned for Monday
However, a dog became a victim of the flames. The animal had been in the building where the fire broke out. The building sustained an unknown amount of damage. The State Office of Criminal Investigation will investigate the fire on Monday.
A total of 156 firefighters from the Sölden, Gurgl, Vent, Huben, Längenfeld, Umhausen, Niederthai, Oetz and Ötztal-Bahnhof fire departments were deployed with around 20 vehicles, the Sölden Red Cross with an ambulance and four paramedics as well as two patrols from the Sölden police station.
