Carnival in Burgenland
The carnival is heading towards its climax
The last week of carnival in Burgenland is like one big folk festival, where young and old are on their feet and let their hair down. The "Krone" has researched where the best parades, parties and Gschnas celebrations take place. An overview.
"If there were no fools in the world, what would the world be?" Johann Wolfgang von Goethe once asked. Probably a boring place where humor, mischief and craziness would have no place. In Burgenland, you are guaranteed not to be bored, because here the fifth season is celebrated in style.
The party goes on all weekend
It all kicks off on Friday evening with the "Macarena Party" at the Savio project café in Mattersburg, where DJ Riceman will get the party started with pop, rock and electro beats. On Saturday, you should stop by in Neusiedl am See. The main square will be transformed into a cool party area with live music. For refreshment, there is kettle meat, sausages and langos.
At the carnival festival in the Miloradic Hall in Frankenau, a sauté dance with suckling pig dinner and dancing entertainment awaits those in masquerade costume. In Kaisersdorf, Frauenkirchen, Jennersdorf and Schandorf, where everything will revolve around pirates and the Caribbean, there will be merry parades on the program.
Something for everyone
Antau invites you to the "First Carnival Party" of the generations in the community center, Sauerbrunn to show cooking in the old fire station. Disco feeling, fun and a good mood are also promised by the Weiberball at Gasthof Csarda in Mörbisch and the carnival parade on Sunday with fooling around at Philip Sommer's Genussheurigen.
One more time...
Shrove Tuesday is really colorful, shrill and loud: Eisenstadt mutates into a party zone when the fools chug through the FUZO on their floats. In Güssing, the town band plays at the pre-festival party. In Oberwart, prizes are awarded for the most unusual masks.
