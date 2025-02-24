The carnival is heading towards its climax

The party goes on all weekend

It all kicks off on Friday evening with the "Macarena Party" at the Savio project café in Mattersburg, where DJ Riceman will get the party started with pop, rock and electro beats. On Saturday, you should stop by in Neusiedl am See. The main square will be transformed into a cool party area with live music. For refreshment, there is kettle meat, sausages and langos.