Bar stool stood in front of it
Illegal gambling machines discovered in tin container
A complaint led to a case of illegal gambling in Wels. A petrol station operator had hidden two one-armed bandits in a tin container in his backyard. The financial police caught up with him and instead of an additional source of income, he now has to expect a hefty fine.
The financial police became aware of a petrol station in Wels following a complaint. During the inspection carried out on February 12, the suspicion of illegal gambling was quickly confirmed: behind the building was a corrugated iron shed in which two locked boxes were found.
The machines were even in operation
A poor disguise, as the bar stools typical of gambling dens were located directly in front of the boxes. It quickly became clear that there was an illegal gambling machine hidden in each of the boxes, which were even in operation at the time of the inspection. Further investigations revealed that illegal gambling had been going on here for around six weeks.
"Creative attempts time and time again"
"The financial police are constantly coming across new creative attempts by criminals to offer illegal gambling. The authority's decisive action in such cases is essential in order to protect players and put a stop to the operators," said Finance Minister Gunter Mayr.
Operator was reported
The financial police immediately confiscated both devices and reported the 64-year-old petrol station operator. He now faces fines of up to 20,000 euros under the Gambling Act. In addition, a possible revocation of his business license for lack of reliability is being investigated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
