ÖVP, SPÖ, NEOS fine-tune

This is the roadmap to the new government

Nachrichten
23.02.2025 13:30

On Sunday, the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS continued to work on a joint government program. The coalition agreement should be in place by the middle of the week. The inauguration of the new ministerial team could take place on March 3 - provided that the NEOS members give their approval the day before.

Even though coalition negotiations are now officially underway, confidentiality is a top priority and the place, time and exact participants are not being communicated. The exact timetable has not yet been set, but could be announced tomorrow, Monday.

The aim is to present the joint government program in the middle of the week. The earliest possible date for the inauguration of the new government would be next Monday. This is because the NEOS need the approval of their members beforehand.

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, NEOS federal party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger, ÖVP leader Christian Stocker and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler on Saturday (Bild: MAX SLOVENCIK / APA / picturedesk.com)
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, NEOS federal party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger, ÖVP leader Christian Stocker and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler on Saturday
(Bild: MAX SLOVENCIK / APA / picturedesk.com)

NEOS members decide on coalition
The pink members' meeting will take place next Sunday in the Ballonhalle at the Arsenal in Vienna. Digital participation is also possible for the approximately 3,000 members. According to the party statutes, the coalition agreement must be approved by a two-thirds majority at the general meeting.

Speculation about ministerial posts
Meanwhile, speculation about the ministerial appointments continues.

  • It seems relatively certain that the NEOS will receive two ministries. For the time being, the Foreign Ministry and the Education Ministry are mentioned, for which party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Vienna's Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr are being considered. There will also be a pink state secretary, with Sepp Schellhorn being the hottest candidate.
  • Stocker will probably become chancellor
    There could be some continuity in the ÖVP if Gerhard Karner (Home Affairs), Klaudia Tanner (Defense) and Norbert Totschnig (Agriculture) retain their portfolios. According to ÖVP party leader Christian Stocker is set to become Chancellor.

Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer is being touted as Economics Minister, but Styrian State Councillor Barbara Eibinger-Miedl is also repeatedly mentioned in the media. The current State Secretary Claudia Plakolm is also considered to have a good chance of becoming a minister.

  • In the SPÖ , in addition to Babler, who has been appointed Vice-Chancellor, Lower Austria's regional leader Sven Hergovich is considered the favorite for the Ministry of Infrastructure and ÖGB Vice President Korinna Schumann for the Ministry of Social Affairs. The SPÖ is also likely to take over the Ministry of Finance. According to information from "Der Standard", the SPÖ will also get the Ministry of Justice.

"Cheap attempts at pandering"
Meanwhile, the FPÖ and ÖVP continued their exchange of blows on Sunday over responsibility for the failure of the black-blue coalition negotiations. The ÖVP rejected the accusation of voter fraud made by the Freedom Party the day before and retorted to FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. The latter's Secretary General, Christian Hafenecker, reacted indignantly and spoke of "cheap attempts at baiting".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

