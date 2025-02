Too many mistakes! Steu/Kindl third overall in the World Cup

The two Latvians Martins Bots and Roberts Blume, who also finished second in China, finished ahead of Steu/Kindl in the final standings. Wendl/Arlt celebrated their fourth win of the season on the track on which they won their third Olympic gold in the doubles three years ago. Steu/Kindl had triumphed last week in Pyeongchang. In China, they touched the boards twice in the same place and recorded their weakest result of the season. For Kindl, the men's single was also on the program afterwards.