Banknote record
Salzburg collector: “I want to be in the Guinness Book”
Salzburg waiter Mirko Mazzucco is hoping to break the world record with his banknotes. He is certain that he has the largest collection of world banknotes - from existing states, colonies, protectorates, military occupations and states or kingdoms that no longer exist. He already has banknotes from 277 of these countries of origin.
Mirko Mazzucco leafs through the folder of existing states with dedication. "In there I have the banknotes of all the states and territories that currently exist in the world," he says with a smile. His smile widens as he reaches for the second folder. Mazzucco adds enthusiastically: "And here are the old ones. Look how colorful and beautiful they are!"
Many people in Salzburg know the Italian waiter from his time at Europark, where he served guests in the gelateria and then at the pizza snack bar with Italian charm. He has been working at Café Tiziana in the Andräviertel for several years now. He is also a passionate banknote collector. Now Mazzucco wants more.
"I want to set a world record with my collection and get into the Guinness Book of Records," he explains with a determined look. The waiter, who recently became a father, is certain that he has the largest collection of world banknotes - from existing states, colonies, protectorates, military occupations and states or kingdoms that no longer exist. Kellner already has banknotes from 277 of these countries of origin. The specimens in the folders shimmer in a wide variety of colors. You can see his delight when Mazzucco waves an Australian dollar bill with Queen Elizabeth in his hand.
A Nepalese currently still holds the world record
Miniature banknotes and huge bills alike are stored in the individual compartments of the folders. One of the treasures is a one-peso bill from 1896, from Cuba, which was ruled by Spain at the time.
The colony is history. What remains today is the collector's optimism about "his" world record. "I don't think anyone has collected as much as I have," he says. In 2020, a Nepalese man took the record with banknotes and coins from the 193 member states of the United Nations, significantly fewer than Mazzucco's home countries.
The application has been submitted. The Guinness team wrote to the avid collector. Now it's time to wait.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
