Turmoil in the Greens over the old party guard

"Reminiscent of Erdogan methods"

After a delay of two hours, the solution was found: the ballot had to be repeated - for each of the five candidates individually. The reason: there were too many invalid votes. "We were unable to assign too many votes to the candidates," said the election commission. This led to heated discussions. One delegate with Turkish roots: "This reminds me of Erdogan's methods." This in turn led to further discussions, which were then stifled.