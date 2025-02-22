"Erdogan methods"
Turmoil in the Greens over the old party guard
The confirmation of five long-serving local councillors temporarily plunged the party into chaos.
An actual formality at the Green Party's provincial assembly caused a stir on Saturday afternoon. After two terms in office, long-serving members of the Green Party have to face a vote of approval. Local councillors David Ellensohn, Barbara Huemer, Jennifer Kickert, Peter Kraus and Martin Margulies had to hope that they had the broad majority of the grassroots behind them. This requires a two-thirds majority of delegates. Ten minutes were scheduled for the count. Publication had to be postponed four times.
After a delay of two hours, the solution was found: the ballot had to be repeated - for each of the five candidates individually. The reason: there were too many invalid votes. "We were unable to assign too many votes to the candidates," said the election commission. This led to heated discussions. One delegate with Turkish roots: "This reminds me of Erdogan's methods." This in turn led to further discussions, which were then stifled.
Pühringer as top candidate
The election of the top candidate almost became a sideshow - but without scandal. Judith Pühringer was elected top candidate with 87.16 percent of the vote. After the election, she intends to govern Vienna as Deputy Mayor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
