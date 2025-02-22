Apply now
Journalism academy offers talents another chance
This year's basic course of the Tyrolean Journalism Academy starts on August 18th in Innsbruck. Motivated young journalists can apply now!
Conducting interviews, researching complex issues, coming into contact with a wide variety of topics and personalities - a career in journalism is fulfilling and varied. But entering the industry is not always easy. If you want to get off to a good start and ideally also gain practical experience, the Tyrolean Journalism Academy is the right place for you. The five-week course enters its 13th round in August.
Knowledge transfer from professionals in the field
In five work-intensive and instructive weeks, journalists and other experts from the media sector teach a wide range of subjects: participants learn basic journalistic techniques for print, online, radio and television, create reports, features and interviews, but also take excursions into topics such as media law and ethics. Great emphasis is placed on practical relevance. Therefore, visits to Tyrolean editorial offices - including that of the "Krone" - are not to be missed.
Those who qualify as part of the basic course also have the opportunity to complete three two-month internships in Tyrolean editorial offices and press offices.
Application information
The 13th basic course of the Tyrolean Journalism Academy will take place from August 18 to September 19 at the BFI Tirol in Innsbruck. The participation fee is 500 euros. You can apply online until May 23. The application form and further information: www.journalismusakademie.com
Multi-stage application process
The first step, however, is to secure one of the twelve coveted places on the basic course. Those interested can apply by May 23 with their CV and letter of motivation. The next step is to be invited to the written admission procedure on June 2, which consists of a knowledge test and the writing of a commentary. Those who excel here will be invited to a hearing on June 6, where the final decision will be made as to who gets a place on the course.
