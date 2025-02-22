Journalism academy offers talents another chance

Multi-stage application process

The first step, however, is to secure one of the twelve coveted places on the basic course. Those interested can apply by May 23 with their CV and letter of motivation. The next step is to be invited to the written admission procedure on June 2, which consists of a knowledge test and the writing of a commentary. Those who excel here will be invited to a hearing on June 6, where the final decision will be made as to who gets a place on the course.