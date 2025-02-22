Enjoyment without alcohol is increasingly in demand

"No grape juice"

Michael Allacher, a winemaker from Gols, also sees great potential for alcohol-free wine. He himself has been involved in their production for two years. Eight months ago, he launched his first zero wine on the market. The winemaker immediately dispels a common myth: "Alcohol-free wine is not grape juice." After all, it is made from fermented grapes. The alcohol evaporates during vacuum distillation, but the good aromas are retained.