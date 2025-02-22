Exquisite drops
Enjoyment without alcohol is increasingly in demand
The demand for non-alcoholic wine is increasing. What's behind it, what does it taste like and why you should never call it grape juice.
Maximum enjoyment - minimum alcohol content. That sounds tempting. Many people have already deliberately avoided alcohol this year during "Dry January". Others only want to give up alcohol now and again, but not the unique taste of a glass of wine with a good meal. Conscious enjoyment and mindfulness of one's body are very much in vogue.
Trend among younger people
This is also reflected in wine consumption. Younger people in particular have become more (body) conscious. Many wine lovers therefore want alternatives that leave nothing to be desired in terms of taste. Alcohol-free wine is therefore increasingly finding its way onto wine shelves. Alcohol-free - for wines, this means an alcohol content of up to 0.5% by volume.
Even if the "alcohol-free" category is still a niche offering at Vinothek Selektion in the state capital, as operations manager Alexander Seiser emphasizes, two wines are already on offer there too. "This is certainly partly due to the slightly higher prices. The technical process of dealcoholization is complex and is not yet offered in Austria, which increases the costs," explains Seiser.
"No grape juice"
Michael Allacher, a winemaker from Gols, also sees great potential for alcohol-free wine. He himself has been involved in their production for two years. Eight months ago, he launched his first zero wine on the market. The winemaker immediately dispels a common myth: "Alcohol-free wine is not grape juice." After all, it is made from fermented grapes. The alcohol evaporates during vacuum distillation, but the good aromas are retained.
Muscat Ottonel very popular
"This method works particularly well with very intense-tasting grapes, such as the Muscat Ottonel variety," enthuses Allacher. The winemaker knows what he is talking about. After all, his "All Zero White" won second place in the Austrian Zero Award, which honors the best non-alcoholic wines in Austria every year.
The upcoming Lenten period, when abstaining from alcohol is back in fashion, offers a good opportunity to try out these fine tropical wines without the alcohol.
