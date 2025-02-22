Happy ending for high parking fine at Semmering

"Krone" reader offered to pay the fine

Mrs. B. received the first piece of good news immediately after the "Krone" article appeared. A reader with a heart offered to pay the parking fine for her. The next positive news followed a few days later: "Yesterday we were contacted by the head of the Neunkirchen district authority and asked to send the documents again, they want to look into the case again. My daughter and I would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts," wrote Ms. B. by e-mail to the "Krone" editorial team.