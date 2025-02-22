Fine canceled
Happy ending for high parking fine at Semmering
A parking fine for a driver who parked at a bus stop in Semmering has now been overturned. She had been asked to pay the fine despite having a disabled pass. However, the authorities have now relented and revoked the fine.
A brief history: a driver was fined for stopping for ten minutes in a bus bay on the Semmering - even though she was stopping for her disabled daughter, who is blind and in a wheelchair. The corresponding parking permit was clearly visible in the car. Soon afterwards, she received an anonymous fine of 30 euros and shortly afterwards the driver's fine, which amounted to 40 euros.
"That's a lot of money for me as a caring mother. Unfortunately, my income doesn't allow for any extra spending," she says.
"Krone" reader offered to pay the fine
Mrs. B. received the first piece of good news immediately after the "Krone" article appeared. A reader with a heart offered to pay the parking fine for her. The next positive news followed a few days later: "Yesterday we were contacted by the head of the Neunkirchen district authority and asked to send the documents again, they want to look into the case again. My daughter and I would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts," wrote Ms. B. by e-mail to the "Krone" editorial team.
District authority lifted the fine again
And indeed: The "Krone" also received the following message from the Neunkirchen district authority: "After completing the investigations, it was established that Ms. B.'s daughter is the holder of a parking permit for people with disabilities. The road traffic regulations permit the behavior in question for holders of a parking permit for people with disabilities."
